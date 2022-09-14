King urges continuing utmost efforts in Luweibdeh rescue operation

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday directed Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah to ensure the utmost efforts continue to rescue those trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building in Amman’s Luweibdeh area, according to a Royal Court statement.

In a phone call with Maj. Gen. Maaytah, King Abdullah stressed the need to provide all means necessary to assist and ensure medical treatment for those impacted by the collapse, urging bolstering capacities to mitigate the losses caused by the collapse.

His Majesty directed all state institutions to enhance cooperation in dealing with this incident and support rescue teams, commending the efforts of the PSD’s civil defence teams, as well as medical workers and all involved parties, the statement said.

The King expressed his deepest condolences over those who died in the collapse, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.