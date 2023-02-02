King meets USAID administrator

His Majesty King Abdullah holds a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, in Washington, DC, on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah met with US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered USAID-supported projects and plans, most notably the recent memorandum of understanding between Jordan and the United States, which provides support for the Kingdom as it moves forward with political, economic, and administrative modernisation, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation of the United States’ important role in supporting Jordan’s development efforts, especially those related to infrastructure and water, which will benefit the entire region.

The meeting also covered Jordan’s efforts in hosting Syrian refugees, and the importance of the international community’s continued support for the Kingdom to enable it to continue providing humanitarian, health and education services to refugees.

For her part, Administrator Power commended Jordan’s efforts on regional integration projects, particularly in the water and energy sectors, to promote stability in the region and address various crises and their economic ramifications.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.