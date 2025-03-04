Nayef Abu Tayeh: Racing against the odds to represent Jordan on the global stage

AMMAN — Nayef Abu Tayeh, a 21-year-old motorsport athlete from Jordan, has made history as the first Arab to qualify for the 2025 BMW 318Ti Cup, a European championship that attracts some of the best drivers from across the continent.

“The fact that I can compete with these professionals is a dream come true,” he said.

For Abu Tayeh, qualifying for the BMW 318Ti Cup is more than just a racing achievement; It’s a chance to put Jordan on the map in the motorsport world. The road to qualification was far from easy.

But his persistence and the guidance of his coach, Rudolf Reine, helped him overcome these obstacles. “As long as you keep pushing through, you’re going to make it to the other side,” he said. After a year- and –a- half of training, Abu Tayeh secured his place in the championship.

Abu Tayeh’s passion for motorsport dates back to his childhood, although his entry into professional racing only came in the past few years. Like many young enthusiasts, he began with karting.

“I’ve always loved cars in general,” he says, recalling his childhood fascination with films like ‘Fast and Furious’. “But it wasn’t until recently that I truly got into the field of motorsport and started working on cars.”

At 17, he bought his first car, a 1992 Mitsubishi Evo, and began customising and working on it by hand. He then started doing speed tests with the Jordan Motorsports Federation and signed up for his first race at the Royal Automobile Club. His debut race in the Mitsubishi Evo 6 was a resounding success, with Abu Tayeh finishing in first place for novice racers.

“It was my first time ever, and I did amazingly well,” he says. “That was truly an inspiration to me.”

One of the most memorable moments of Abu Tayeh’s career came during his second training experience in Hockenheim, Germany, where he raced on a European track for the first time.

“It was scary, the close encounters on corners,” he admits. “But it truly put me in the perspective of real genuine racing, which was amazing.” That experience, coupled with his first-ever race with the Jordan Motorsport Federation, gave him the confidence and momentum to pursue a career in international motorsport.

Abu Tayeh’s journey is about more than just personal success; it’s about representing Jordan on the global stage. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my country, for the Motorsport Federation, and for all the supporters,” he says.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to present my country at such a high-stakes event.” He’s determined to prove that Jordan, despite its limited resources compared to European nations, can compete with the best. “I want to show that we can do what they can do,” he added.

As the 2025 season unfolds, Abu Tayeh’s goals are ambitious. “I’m expecting to get podium finishes and make my country proud,” he said.