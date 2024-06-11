You are here
King meets Blinken, urges stepping up efforts to stop deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza
By JT - Jun 11,2024 - Last updated at Jun 11,2024
His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday underlines important role of the United States in supporting the humanitarian response in Gaza, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday and urged stepping up efforts to end the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.
His Majesty noted the important role of the United States in supporting the humanitarian response in Gaza, a Royal Court statement said.
The King stressed the importance of building on the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference, noting the additional support announced by the US for Gaza and the West Bank.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the conference, His Majesty urged reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, while ensuring the protection of civilians, the statement said.
The King warned against undermining the efforts of UNRWA in Gaza, adding that it represents a lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in the sector.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.
