King accepts credentials of new ambassadors

By JT - Dec 03,2023 - Last updated at Dec 03,2023

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday accepted the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Basman Palace.

King Abdullah accepted the credentials of ambassadors Hamad Al Marri of Kuwait, Moufida Zribi of Tunisia and Sheikh Fahad Bin Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed Al Ojaili of Oman, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty also accepted the credentials of ambassadors Marieke Zimburg of Austria, Metin Kazak of Bulgaria, Tselane Mokuena of South Africa, Philip Hall of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal of Pakistan.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony.