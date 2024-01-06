Kharabsheh inspects mineral exploration projects in southern Jordan

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh inspects mineral exploration projects carried out by the ministry in the southern region of the Kingdom on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh inspected on Saturday mineral exploration projects carried out by the ministry in the southern region of the Kingdom.

The minister, during his tour at a project in the Wadi Araba region, observed geochemical survey operations, well drilling, and rock sample collection, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kharabsheh said that the ministry focuses on identifying essential mineral and ores types in the region, including accompanying metals such as lead, lithium, zinc, and rare earth elements. The minister also reviewed the progress of the exploration operations, along with the timeline of the project.

The technical team presented significant findings, indicating levels of zinc up to 2380 grammes per tonne, lead up to 547.7 grammes per tonne, and lithium reaching 393.4 grammes per tonne.

Kharabsheh commended the efforts of the ministry’s technical and exploration teams and emphasised the importance of showcasing national wealth and investment opportunities in the energy sector to boost mining and encourage local and foreign companies to invest in the sector.

The minister further inspected progress on the implementation of exploratory drilling works in Wadi Abu Khashaba, aligning with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the ministry’s strategic goal to increase investment in the sector, to explore copper and gold ores in unexplored areas.

The Ministry of Energy launched mineral exploration projects in the southern regions in 2022, as part of the National Mining Programme, which resulted in the signing of 14 memorandum of understanding, Petra reported.