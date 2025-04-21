JTB partners with Korean TV programme to promote Jordan

The Jordan Tourism Board on Monday announces a new collaboration with the team of the popular South Korean TV programme “The Great Guide 2” to film a special episode on Jordan’s top cultural and tourist destinations (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) on Monday announced a new collaboration with the team of the popular South Korean TV programme “The Great Guide 2”, aired on MBC every1, to film a special episode showcasing Jordan’s top cultural and tourist destinations.

The initiative aims at enhancing the Kingdom’s position on the global tourism map, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JTB said that the collaboration involved a visit by the programme’s crew to Jordan from April 3 to 14.

The visit began with a preliminary scouting tour followed by filming at carefully selected locations, including the ancient city of Petra, the “stunning” desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, and the “unique” natural setting of Wadi Mujib, in addition to “immersive” local experiences reflecting authentic Jordanian hospitality.

JTB Director-General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said: “We recognise the impact of international media in shaping Jordan’s image as a tourism destination. This collaboration was designed to highlight the natural and cultural diversity of the Kingdom in a way that resonates with Korean and broader Asian audiences.”

He added: “We count on high-quality productions like this one to help us reach new segments of tourists, especially from the promising Asian market. Through such partnerships, we aim to present Jordan as a comprehensive destination that meets the expectations of travellers seeking authenticity and unique experiences.”

Arabiyat stressed that Jordan’s selection for the show reflects the JTB’s ongoing efforts to engage with major Asian production companies.

“This wasn’t a coincidence; it’s the outcome of institutional work and promotional strategies we've pursued over recent years to open new doors in the Korean market. Today, we’re seeing the fruits of that strategy,” the director-general highlighted.

JTB said that the Jordan episode will be aired in four weekly parts, starting June 3, through June 24, on MBC every1.

The episode is expected to achieve “high” viewership among Korean and Asian audiences who are passionate about travel and diverse cultures.

The episode features “top” South Korean stars, including Kim Dae-ho, Park Myung-soo, and Choi Daniel.