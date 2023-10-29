You are here
JPF delivers more aid to support Gaza in ongoing campaign
By JT - Oct 29,2023 - Last updated at Oct 29,2023
Jordan Press Foundation (Al Rai) dispatches on Monday more aid to Gaza under an ongoing donations campaign (JT photo)
AMMAN — Jordan Press Foundation (Al Rai) Campaign to support Gaza on Sunday delivered two trucks loaded with hundreds of food parcel, clothes and 1,200 blankets, in addition to large quantities of mineral water.
Al Rai delivered the aid-loaded trucks to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) as part of its campaign to supporting Gaza.
Shehadeh Abu Baqar, JPF chairman of the board of directors said that the foundation has delivered two trucks loaded with assistance to JHCO last week. Abu Baqer expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the campaign to support Gazans.
He also thanked the staff of Al Rai for donating one day pay for the campaign and helped loading and unloading the trucks.
