Prince El Hassan visits Irbid Chamber of Commerce, calls for ‘humanising economy’

HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal calls for working within the concept of 'common authenticity' in order to combat the sustainability of poverty, and the 'humanisation of the economy' remains close to the 'core' goal of human dignity (JT file)

AMMAN — HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal on Tuesday visited the Irbid Chamber of Commerce and met with Jordanian businessmen and investors.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of "integration" among Arab development regions, especially in the Mashreq, pointing to the need to develop a "new vision" of cooperation by relying on "human-centred policies" as a partner in development processes.

His Highness called for working within the concept of "common authenticity" in order to combat the sustainability of poverty, and the "humanisation of the economy" remains close to the "ultimate" goal of human dignity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, President of Irbid Chamber of Commerce Mohammed Shouha welcomed His Highness Prince El Hassan, stressing that this visit constitutes a great support for the private sector, and indicates His Highness's interest in investor's issues, and that "direct" dialogue contributes to overcoming challenges and achieving a more flexible and advanced business environment.

At the end of the meeting, a dialogue was held that addressed the most important work of investors and members of the Irbid Chamber of Commerce and the challenges they face, and some initiatives were presented that contribute to the development of the local economy and enhance investments in the governorate.