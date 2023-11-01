Journalists protest Israeli aggression on Gaza

Journalists participate in a sit-in organised on Wednesday by the Jordan Press Association to protest the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank (Photo courtesy of Al Rai)

AMMAN — Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Wednesday organised a sit-in in front of its office in Amman to protest the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

JPA President Rakan Saideh denounced the Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in Gaza and its brutality and atrocities in the besieged strip.

He also expressed condolences to Al Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza Wael Dahdouh, whose wife, children and grandson were killed in an Israeli air strike.

"Targeting journalists is an attempt to silence the voice of the truth because the Israeli occupation wants to hide its crimes against humanity in Gaza," Saideh said.

Attending the protest, Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin underlined Jordanian support to the Palestinian people, noting that the Kingdom is exerting relentless efforts to end the war on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

Mubaidin expressed sorrow over the killing of journalists in Gaza and the West Bank, holding the Israeli occupation accountable for the violations of the international law.

Participants condemned the international community's silence and inaction to put an end to Israeli occupation's atrocities in Gaza and West Bank, calling for providing protection to journalists and civilians.