Jordan’s SMEs provide jobs for 24,700 people — Investment minister

Investment Minister Kholoud Al Saqqaf speaks during a panel session organised by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The ICT sector accounts for 3.5 per cent of the country’s GDP, with a total annual revenue of $2.3 billion, Investment Minister Kholoud Al Saqqaf said on Thursday.

According to the minister, the Kingdom is a home to more than 900 active ICT companies, 98 per cent of which are small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that provide jobs for 24,700 people.

Speaking during a panel session organised by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan ([email protected]) on the needs of the ICT sector, Saqqaf said that Jordan is an “attractive regional investment hub” for emerging entrepreneurial projects and ICT companies, and can be a platform for high-value, digitally enabled services.

Saqqaf also reviewed the advantages of the new law regulating the investment environment, which came into force on January 14, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing an [email protected] statement.