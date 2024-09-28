You are here
Jordan’s clothing industry experiencing steady rise since beginning of year – stakeholders
By Maria Weldali - Sep 28,2024 - Last updated at Sep 28,2024
AMMAN — Jordan’s clothing industry is experiencing a steady rise since the beginning of the year, with exports showing "promising" growth, while local clothing businesses continue to face challenges in balancing supply with consumer needs, according to stakeholders.
According to the foreign trade report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), the Kingdom’s clothing exports increased by 23.3 per cent up until the end of July compared with the same period of 2023, reaching JD937 million.
Recent DoS data also revealed that the Kingdom's exports of pharmaceutical products and chemical fertilisers have risen during the current year.
“The clothing sector is indeed expanding, driven by investment and increased production, but stakeholders in general are struggling with fluctuating demand and market uncertainties,” according to economist Waseem Hussein.
He added that many businesses are finding it difficult to fully capitalise on the sector’s overall growth, noting that while export figures paint a positive picture, the reality on the ground for local producers remains more complex and difficult.
Speaking with The Jordan Times, Hala Abdulla, owner of a boutique in Amman, said that: “Shifting consumer preferences and increased competition are among the main factors for low or fluctuating demand.”
She pointed out that the uncertainty remains a significant concern for many in the industry.
Samah Al Ali, owner of a couple of boutiques, said that the rise of fast fashion and online shops has disrupted many local businesses and now account for a significant share of the Jordanian clothing market.
“Despite recognising all these challenges, it is difficult to address all of them at once, and the only thing we can do now is constantly adapt and adjust to survive,” she said.
