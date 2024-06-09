Jordan’s apparel industry gears up for Eid Al Adha amid economic uncertainty

As Eid Al-Adha approaches, the local apparel industry prepares for an upturn in consumer demand, according to stakeholders (JT File photo)

AMMAN — As Eid Al Adha approaches, the local apparel industry prepares for an upturn in consumer demand, according to stakeholders.

“The uncertain economic landscape and the already tense atmosphere amid the ongoing Gaza war, will certainly create cautious shopping behaviours,” according to President of the Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate Sultan Allan.

He said that retailers and other sector operators have already prepared for the usual increase in demand prior to holidays, however the overall circumstances are not in favour.

Further, Allan told The Jordan Times that there is adequate supply and enough stock in preparation for Eid Al Adha.

According to Allan, there are around 14,200 footwear and apparel shops across the Kingdom, employing nearly 70,000 people, the majority of whom are Jordanians.

In this regard, Ayman Manaseer, an employee at a boutique based in Amman, said that “consumers started preparing for the upcoming Eid… We observed nearly 30 per cent increase and we are expecting better business”.

Adding that there are many discounts, and offers even prior to the start of the holiday.

Hala Abdulla, owner of several boutiques, told The Jordan Times that she observed a noticeable increase in trade activity, but when comparing it to previous years, demand remains lower than usual.