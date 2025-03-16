Ramadan sparks demand for modest fashion

As Ramadan progresses, Jordan’s apparel sector is witnessing its annual surge in demand (JT file)

AMMAN — As Ramadan progresses, Jordan’s apparel sector is witnessing its annual surge in demand. However, despite the seasonal uptick in sales, both retailers and consumers are adjusting to shifting economic conditions that have reshaped spending habits.

Stakeholders across the country report a noticeable rise in sales of abayas, kaftans, and other modest wear, a trend that peaks each year during the holy month.

“Many local brands have launched Ramadan collections, capitalising on the cultural emphasis on modest fashion during this period,” Hala Abdullah, owner of a clothing boutique, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Sunday.

“During Ramadan, we see a clear shift toward more traditional styles. Customers prioritise loose-fitting and embroidered garments,” she added.

Despite the seasonal demand, financial pressures are prompting many consumers to reconsider their shopping choices. “With inflation and the rising cost of living, disposable income has shrunk, leading shoppers to either cut back on spending or seek budget-friendly options,” said President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes, and Footwear Syndicate Sultan Allan.

To attract budget-conscious shoppers, many retailers have introduced special Ramadan discounts and promotional offers.

Meanwhile, Faraj Tahseen, an employee at an apparel store, noted that “demand will rise in about a week as people start preparing for Eid Al Fitr, typically around the third week of Ramadan.”

For now, he added, shoppers remain more focused on social gatherings and religious observances.