You are here
Jordanian field hospital 'South Gaza/3' performs complex surgery
By JT - Jul 05,2024 - Last updated at Jul 05,2024
The Jordanian Field Hospital "South Gaza/3" on Wednesday performs a complex surgical procedure to stabilise a skull fracture in a 43-year-old patient (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Jordanian Field Hospital "South Gaza/3" on Wednesday performed a complex surgical procedure to stabilise a skull fracture in a 43-year-old patient.
The hospital commander noted that the hospital is staffed by highly qualified and experienced medical and nursing professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the suffering of Gaza's residents and providing support amid the ongoing war.
The operation was carried out by a specialised team, including surgeons, anaesthetists and surgical technicians, as part of our mission to serve the people in the war-torn Strip, he noted.
A specialist in brain and neurosurgery noted that the patient had a fracture of the right occipital bone, which created a bone cavity in the skull.
The operation involved enlarging the bone cavity to relieve the pressure on the brain, stopping the brain bleeding and temporarily transplanting the removed skull bone into the abdominal wall for preservation and future reimplantation, he noted.
The patient's family expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah and praised the significant efforts of the Jordanian field hospital teams in alleviating the effects of the ongoing war on Gaza.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The staff of the special Jordanian field hospital/2, serving southern Gaza, continues to be on the front line, providing services to
AMMAN — As part of efforts provided by the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza-78, to offer medical and humanitarian care to the people in the Gaz
AMMAN — The staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital Special/2, serving southern Gaza in Khan Yunis, continues to provide services to the wound
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 05, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.