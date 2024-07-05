Jordanian field hospital 'South Gaza/3' performs complex surgery

The Jordanian Field Hospital "South Gaza/3" on Wednesday performs a complex surgical procedure to stabilise a skull fracture in a 43-year-old patient (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Field Hospital "South Gaza/3" on Wednesday performed a complex surgical procedure to stabilise a skull fracture in a 43-year-old patient.

The hospital commander noted that the hospital is staffed by highly qualified and experienced medical and nursing professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the suffering of Gaza's residents and providing support amid the ongoing war.

The operation was carried out by a specialised team, including surgeons, anaesthetists and surgical technicians, as part of our mission to serve the people in the war-torn Strip, he noted.

A specialist in brain and neurosurgery noted that the patient had a fracture of the right occipital bone, which created a bone cavity in the skull.

The operation involved enlarging the bone cavity to relieve the pressure on the brain, stopping the brain bleeding and temporarily transplanting the removed skull bone into the abdominal wall for preservation and future reimplantation, he noted.

The patient's family expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah and praised the significant efforts of the Jordanian field hospital teams in alleviating the effects of the ongoing war on Gaza.