Jordan Women’s Strategy donor coordination meeting details reforms, funding needs

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan chairs a donor coordination meeting reviewing the progress of National Women Strategy initiatives in Amman on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Planning Ministry)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Sunday hosted a donor coordination meeting to support the Jordan Women’s Strategy.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) Maha Ali.

The meeting — attended by several ambassadors and representatives of development agencies, international banks and financial institutions — reviewed the progress of National Women Strategy initiatives (2023-2025) and aimed to garner funding and support for the plan, according to a ministry statement.

During the meeting, Toukan highlighted Jordan’s “unwavering commitment” to women’s empowerment, and outlined the various reforms the government has undertaken under the political modernisation plan and the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The minister also commended donors’ support for women’s empowerment initiatives, stressing the importance of continued funding to reach a more inclusive society and promote sustainable economic growth.

Ali noted that the strategy’s executive plan focuses on economic and political empowerment, enhancing women’s participation in decision-making, human rights, countering violence against women and girls, and mainstreaming a gendered perspective in public and private sector institutions.

The plan is an important reference for policymakers and donors regarding women’s issues, Ali said, noting that the plan’s alignment with Jordan’s various modernisation efforts showcases the most important projects that have been implemented since the plan was endorsed.

Participants noted that their respective countries and institutions support the government’s efforts to honour Jordan’s pledges related to gender equality and women’s empowerment.