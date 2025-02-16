Jordan, Saudi Arabia discuss audit cooperation

By JT - Feb 16,2025 - Last updated at Feb 16,2025

Senate President Faisal Fayez on Sunday meets with Saudi Arabia's President of the General Court of Audit Hussam Alangari and underscores the 'vital' role of audit institutions in safeguarding public funds (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Sunday met with Saudi Arabia's President of the General Court of Audit (GCA) Hussam Alangari, in the presence of Audit Bureau President Radi Hamadin, to discuss enhancing cooperation in financial oversight.

Fayez underscored the "vital" role of audit institutions in safeguarding public funds and called for increased collaboration between Jordan and Saudi Arabia through expertise exchange and adherence to the best international practices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Alangari stressed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Audit Bureau, emphasising the importance of preventive measures in financial oversight and performance monitoring of government entities.

He noted that the two institutions have a joint agreement to implement a memorandum of understanding aimed at exchanging expertise.

Hamadin outlined the bureau's strategic plan to integrate modern technology into auditing processes, including automation, to enhance efficiency and align with global standards.