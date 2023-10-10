Jordan ranks 8th regionally on Global Innovation Index — JSF paper 

AMMAN — The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) on Tuesday released a paper titled "Jordan's Performance on the Global Innovation Index 2023: Tangible Progress and Promising Opportunities".

A follow-up to the policy paper published by the forum in April this year, which focused on the "Global Innovation Index 2022", the paper aims to monitor Jordan's progress within this index.

The Global Innovation Index, produced by the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), covers 132 economies around the world and assesses the level of innovation progress based on two main pillars: Innovation inputs and innovation outputs, each of which includes several sub-indicators.

Switzerland, Sweden and the United States secured the top three positions on this index, while the lowest performing countries were Angola, Niger and Burundi.

Jordan secured 71st position globally and stood at the 8th position regionally on the index.

Showing the third consecutive year of improvement, Jordan moved up ten places from 2021. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates ranked 32nd globally, leading the Arab nations.

Jordan's advance on the Global Innovation Index 2023 can be attributed to improved performance in sub-indicators categorised under the innovation inputs pillar. In particular, significant progress was made in the business environment and infrastructure indicators, with each showing an improvement of 15 positions.

Jordan also maintained its improved performance in sub-indicators related to the innovation outputs pillar, particularly in the creative outputs indicator, where it advanced 13 positions between 2021 and 2023, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.