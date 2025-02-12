Jordan Maritime Commission signs 16 authorisation agreements in 2024

to JMC Director-General Omar Dabbas on Wednesday says that all maritime sector regulations in 2024 were reviewed and updated (File photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Maritime Commission (JMC) signed 16 authorisation agreements in 2024, enabling the issuance of international classification certificates that comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards for ship safety at sea.

JMC Director-General Omar Dabbas on Wednesday said that all maritime sector regulations in 2024 were thoroughly reviewed and updated, leading to the creation and approval of several new legislative frameworks, including updated bylaws and instructions, which were enacted following their publication in the Official Gazette.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy, the JMC has rolled out seven pilot e-services currently in the trial phase, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Plans are also underway to automate an additional 24 services, aiming to streamline maritime operations and enhance overall service efficiency, Dabbas said.

A key operational improvement this year has been the reduction in processing time for ship entry permits at Jordanian ports, Dabbas noted, adding that the time has decreased from around one hour to just 10 minutes, provided that all required documents are complete and in compliance.

The director-general also said that the Ministry of Transport and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure have signed an initial memorandum of understanding to renew their agreement on mutual recognition of maritime certificates for seafarers in both countries, with the MoU pending the completion of necessary diplomatic procedures.

In the area of maritime health certification, the JMC issued 181 health certificates for vessels docking at Aqaba’s ports in 2024 and granted 416 boat driving licenses for operations within and beyond Jordanian territorial waters.

The JMC said that it also provides a wide range of maritime services, including technical inspections, vessel maintenance and repairs, marine component cleaning, fuel supply, potable water, food provisions, spare parts and various environmental services.