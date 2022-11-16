Jordan among Lonely Planet’s top 30 tourist destinations for 2023

Tourists explore the ancient ruins of Jerash, some 45 kilometres north of Amman (Photo courtesy of the Jordan Tourism Board)

AMMAN — The international tourism website Lonely Planet has placed Jordan among its world’s top 30 tourist destinations for 2023, advising travel lovers to visit the Kingdom to enjoy a unique travel experience.

Amman came as the best global tourist destination, which the site advises to visit, noting that this city is a “hospitable destination” with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“A safe haven in a region of conflict, Jordan has delighted visitors for centuries with its World Heritage Sites, friendly towns and inspiring desert landscapes,” the Lonely Planet website said.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Fayez had received an award from Lonely Planet management during the activities of World Travel Market 2023 London.

He said that travel to the Kingdom is carried out in a manner that grants the visitor a permit that includes the visa cost and entry to the most important tourist sites through the unified ticket.

“The list reflects how travel contributes to sustainability, community support and inclusion, and showcases the best way to responsibly explore the world,” he added.

Director General of Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said Jordan’s top Lonely Planet ranking is a “true” achievement for Jordan, which would play a “key” role in increasing the number of new tourists to the Kingdom.

“This assessment comes with tourism resumption and an increase in the number of tourists to normal,” he noted, adding that this achievement would present Jordan as the “ideal” destination for tourism.

The Lonely Planet magazine said Jordan is specialised in presenting “exciting” experiences, as the country has always offered unique adventures, adding the Kingdom facilitated tourists’ travel procedures.