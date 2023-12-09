Joint Arab-Islamic committee urges 'decisive' US role in imposing ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (5th L) meets with members of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the US State Department in Washington, DC, on Friday (AFP photo)

AMMAN — Members of the ministerial committee, formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, urged the US on Friday to take "decisive" measures to impose an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

During a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, the top diplomats of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar and Turkey, expressed "dissatisfaction" with the US's veto of a Security Council's bid for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Emphasising their united stance, the members of the committee condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza, reiterating their call for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities.

They also stressed the need to protect civilians in compliance with international humanitarian law and urged an end to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza by lifting all restrictions hindering the entry of vital humanitarian aid.

The foreign ministers also expressed rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to counter such schemes.

They also reiterated the need for a "genuine" political path based on the two-state solution and relevant international resolutions that can lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders.

The meeting brought together Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan.

Also on Friday, the foreign ministers organised a press briefing for the international media outlets during which they underlined the need for imposing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protecting innocent civilians from the "killing machine" of the Israeli occupation forces.

They also said that any discussions on the future of Gaza and the wider Palestinian cause should "only take place after a ceasefire and de-escalation of the unjustified military aggression".

They also called on the international community to act and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance into the besieged Gaza Strip.

The foreign ministers met on Thursday with chairman and members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The meeting covered the latest developments in to the Gaza Strip and the escalating military tensions in the region, as well as efforts to impose an immediate ceasefire and protect the lives of innocent civilians in the coastal enclave.

The top diplomats expressed their rejection of "all violations of the Israeli occupation forces, including the settlement activities, forced displacement and the bombing of civilian structures".