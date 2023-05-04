JMA updates list of standard medical treatment prices

By Maria Weldali - May 04,2023 - Last updated at May 04,2023

AMMAN — The Jordan Medical Association’s (JMA) updated list of standard charges of medical treatments and interventions ensures fairness and transparency for all parties involved, said Chairman of the JMA’s Remuneration Committeee Bilal Al Azzam on Wednesday.

“The new list provides transparency in pricing, which helps patients make informed decisions, regulates physicians’ relations with insurance companies and patients and ensures justice between all parties concerned,” Azzam told The Jordan Times.

He noted that “the list is a base upon which prices of medical services are defined and set”.

The new list displays the prices of new medical interventions and treatments which were not mentioned in the 2008 wage regulations. The list reflects actual costs, while taking into account broader health system goals. Additionally, it has regulated the prices of medical services that were previously set too high or too low, according to Azzam.

As an example, Azzam noted that surgeons performing disc and neurological surgeries are underpaid when compared with surgeons of other specialties.

The new list was approved on April 24, according to Azzam, who commented that “updating the 2008 wage regulations is among the association’s rights,” and comes in accordance with Regulation No. 46 of 1989, issued under Article 35 of the JMA.

Further, he noted that a list that was designed 15 years ago cannot be used at the present time. There are new medical treatments and improved medical services that do not have clear pricing policies, in addition to the fact that the current economic situation is different.

He also indicated that the JMA’s decision to update the 2008 wage regulations was made in cooperation with various stakeholders.

JMA Secretary Tareq Al Tamimi told The Jordan Times: “This is not only a pricing list. Rather it is a regulatory base for the medical sector,” adding that the list does not add unnecessary financial burden on patients.