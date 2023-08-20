Trade Ministry examines JMA decision to stop accepting health insurance for medical services

AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply is currently reviewing Jordan Medical Association’s (JMA) decision to suspend medical treatment for individuals holding insurance policies, Yanal Al Barmawi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said on Sunday.

This decision comes as a consequence of the decision of insurance companies to offer policyholders significant discounts which is noncompliant with the 2008 wage regulations, raising concerns of hindering fair competition, according to reports.

According to Barmawi, the ministry is examining the legality of the decision with respect to Jordan’s Competition Law, notably Article 20/c, which prohibits any private sector entity from organising professional practices, sponsoring the interests of economic and commercial entities and issuing any decision or sponsorship of any agreement or arrangement that may disrupt, restrict or hinder fair competition.

He also reiterated the ministry's commitment to take the necessary measures based on the provisions of relevant legislation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

According to Al Mamlaka TV, the JMA council decided to stop accepting health insurance beginning September 2. The suspension will be applicable to all cases except for medical emergencies. Cancer and kidney failure patients are also exempt from the decision.

During this period, the association will continue to offer medical services to patients who are able to pay in cash, adhering to the 2021 pricing list.

The chairman of the Jordan Insurance Federation (JIF), Majed Sumeirat, expressed his concern about the legality of the medical association's decision.

JMA President Ziad Al Zu'bi said that insurance companies are not adhering to the 2008 wage regulations, noting that these companies routinely apply considerable discounts, sometimes as high as 50 per cent, for medical services.

“We have the right to introduce a new wage list,” he said, adding that the JMA was unable to reach an agreement with the insurance companies, leaving the association “with no other option”. The new list includes a 30 per cent increase, according to Zu’bi.