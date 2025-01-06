JHCO, KSrelief conclude 14-month medical clinics project in Zatari

By JT - Jan 06,2025 - Last updated at Jan 06,2025

The project provides comprehensive primary and secondary medical care, adhering to both local and international medical standards (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) have concluded a 14-month specialised medical clinics project in the Zatari Refugee Camp, offering vital health services to Syrian refugees.

The project provided comprehensive primary and secondary medical care, adhering to both local and international medical standards, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Services covered general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, internal medicine, ENT, cardiology, ophthalmology, dental care, emergency care, minor surgeries and physiotherapy.

The initiative also included an integrated laboratory and X-ray imaging services, ensuring thorough diagnostic and therapeutic support. A fully stocked pharmacy catered to various medical needs, from acute to chronic.

Director of KSrelief Branch in Jordan Naif Shammari stressed the centre's commitment to supporting affected communities through essential health projects, highlighting the project's role in delivering comprehensive healthcare to Syrian refugees, fulfilling their medical needs.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli underscored the ongoing partnership with KSrelief, noting that the project significantly improved healthcare quality for Syrian refugees.

He expressed gratitude to all contributors and acknowledged the project's impact on enhancing the beneficiaries' quality of life and reinforcing humanitarian cooperation.