Japan hands over cargo handling equipment to JHCO

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro during a ceremony to hand over cargo handling and storage equipment to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Japanese embassy)

AMMAN — The Japanese government handed over cargo handling and storage equipment to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) during a ceremony on Sunday.

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro and JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Al Shebli attended the ceremony.

In October 2022, the government of Japan extended a grant of $41,055 to the JHCO for cargo handling and storage equipment under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme.

This grant assistance aims to enhance the capacity of JHCO’s aid storage by provision of cargo handling and storage equipment, according to a Japanese embassy statement.

The JHCO is a multi-functional relief and humanitarian foundation with the mandate to coordinate and manage humanitarian support from national and international donors, and establish logistical support for transportation of aid supplies.

Procuring this equipment will contribute to the improvement of approximately 23,000 relief items per year, mainly foodstuff. These relief items will be delivered to around 95,000 underprivileged people and refugees living in central and southern Jordan.

In the speech delivered during the ceremony, the ambassador expressed his gratitude to the JHCO for its important contribution to society.

“In Jordan, the need for relief goods such as food, medicine and hygiene products has increased among underprivileged Jordanians and refugees who have been severely affected by economic and social difficulties. We hope this project will help strengthen your initiative to deliver relief goods to vulnerable people at the grass-roots level,” he said.

Under Japanese Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 157 projects to non-governmental organisations, schools, hospitals and local governments in Jordan since 1993.