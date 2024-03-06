Japan embassy, UNOPS support RMS projects, transfers medical equipment

AMMAN — The embassy of Japan, the Royal Medical Services (RMS), and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) came together on Monday to mark the handover of the medical equipment and announce a new project in support of the RMS in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

With more than $1.7 million in funding from the government of Japan, UNOPS delivered 92 renal dialysis units, 28 patient monitors and associated equipment testing devices to the RMS health facilities across Jordan, to enhance its operational capacity in the provision of critical/urgent health services to vulnerable populations.

Jiro Okuyama, ambassador of Japan to Jordan, said: “We hope that strengthening RMS’s health facilities will significantly contribute to addressing several key challenges in Jordan’s health sector, securing equitable access and improving quality of healthcare for both Jordanians and Syrian refugees.”

Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat, the director general of RMS, said: “We highly appreciate the continued support of the Government of Japan extended to the RMS that enables us to provide quality healthcare services across Jordan. The demands for dialysis services have been one of the growing needs. Thanks to this project, RMS facilities are in a better position to continue quality healthcare services provision. ”

“Building on our long-standing partnership with the government of Japan, UNOPS is proud to support the Royal Medical Services in implementing the much-needed health sector services and further strengthen its operational capacity. I am pleased that, together with our partners, UNOPS is able to contribute to strengthening one of Jordan’s key health providers for the benefit of all.” said Muhammad Usman Akram, representative and director of UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman.

Upon the successful completion of this project, the Government of Japan and UNOPS launched a new assistance to RMS in the amount of more than $1.5 million for the provision of diagnostic equipment for the Queen Rania Paediatric Hospital, an RMS health facility in Amman, according to the statement.

The new assistance will further enhance the RMS operational capacity in the provision of quality critical health services and support the government of Jordan to meet the increased demand for health services.