JAF stops large quantities of drugs from entering Jordan

Drugs seized by troops in the Eastern Military Zone at Syrian border on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Troops at the Eastern Military Zone at dawn on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom, according to an official military source at Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

The source added that Border Guard patrols, in coordination with security agencies, spotted a group of smugglers attempting to illegally cross into Jordan from the Syrian border, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Quick response patrols rushed to the site and applied the rules of engagement, arresting one smuggler and forcing the others to retreat, the source said.

After an intensive search of the area, 730 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 300,000 Captagon pills were seized and handed over to the relevant authorities.

The source stressed that the JAF will continue to deal "firmly" with any threat to Jordan's borders and will foil any attempts intended to undermine and destabilise the Kingdom's security and terrorise its citizens.