IRC-KHF training highlights lack of media coverage of Jordan’s foreign labourers

Participants during a training session for journalists organised by the Information and Research Centre - King Hussein Foundation on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Information and Research Centre - King Hussein Foundation (IRC-KHF), on Wednesday delivered a training session to journalists on media coverage of foreign labourers based in Jordan.

The training, conducted at IRC-KHF headquarters, comes as part of “The Egyptian Labourers in Jordan programme” which was launched in cooperation with the Migration for Development and Equality (MIDEQ), a hub focused on the multi-dimensional relationships between migration and inequality in the context of the Global South.

The training covered topics such as the current media coverage of underrepresented Egyptian workers in Jordan, appropriate narratives and the challenges facing Egyptian workers.

The training mentioned that current research aims to address the knowledge gaps regarding the circumstances of Egyptian labourers in Jordan. The research revealed that most Egyptian workers that came to Jordan were exploited through the use of “an intermediary.”

According to the research, Jordan hosts the second-highest share of Egyptian labourers after Saudi Arabia — 82 per cent of whom are males and 18 per cent are females.

The research identified that some of the main challenges that Egyptian labourers face are payment delays and the high costs of work permits.

IRC-KHF Director Ayman Halaseh indicated that there are still safety concerns for Egyptian labourers that need to be legally addressed to prevent human trafficking.

Media coverage of foreign labourers in the Kingdom is often “inaccurate, negative and has the potential of promoting dangerous stereotypes against migrant workers,” Shereen Mazen, a researcher representing Jordanian NGO Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights, explained during the training session.

Shereen noted that media coverage of migrant workers plays a key role in shaping public opinion regarding foreigners employed in Jordan. Most of the press releases that discuss migrant workers are limited to either government statements or remarks by civil society organisations that omit certain details leading to the unfair representation of foreign workers.

“Around 62-64 per cent of migrant workers here in Jordan are Egyptians who mainly work in the construction, agriculture and services sectors,” she added.

“Responsibly framing foreign workers’ issues and adopting an ethical approach when covering stories relating to migrant workers is a positive step towards improving the status of migrant workers in Jordan as well as reducing violations,” Shereen explained.