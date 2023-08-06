Relaunched ‘Haqqi’ platform mobilises knowledge for positive social change

AMMAN — The Information and Research Centre-King Hussein Foundation’s (IRC-KHF) recent relaunch of the “Haqqi”, or “My Rights” website offers an innovative, human rights-based approach to compiling data from Jordan and sharing it with the world.

“Haqqi’s new website enables users to link the content of research papers with human rights content and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, which aligns with our mandate at IRC-KHF to mobilise knowledge for positive social change,” head of Communication at IRC-KHF, Dima Al Qutub, told The Jordan Times.

The website provides an overview of research publications and legislation in the field of human rights and human development. The platform offers online collections of information about gender equality, quality education, healthcare, employment, poverty eradication and equal access to justice, among other human rights issues.

“Haqqi is a one-stop-shop to access the latest research and reports relating to human rights issues and sustainable development goals in Jordan and across the world,” according to its website.

Haqqi was first launched back in 2014, and was relaunched in July of this year, Qutub noted. In addition to research papers and reports, the website enables users to upload and publish videos and other visual content related to the aforementioned topics.

As of now, the platform contains 835 research papers and reports, 182 legislations and conventions, 44 videos and 173 pieces of visual content, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Haqqi has accounts on three social media platforms with the username (@haqqi_infozone).