Iraqi president meets with Jordan’s Hawari over medical sector cooperation

Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid meets with Jordan's Minister of Health Firas Al Hawari in Baghdad on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday met with Jordan's Minister of Health Firas Al Hawari.

During the Baghdad-held meeting, Hawari conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to the Iraqi President, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rashid emphasised the “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries and the importance of strengthening ties, particularly in areas of mutual interest that benefit both peoples and the region.

Iraq has attached great significance to the healthcare sector as an ambitious programme aimed at elevating healthcare services through the construction and renovation of hospitals and the provision of essential medical supplies, he said.

Hawari highlighted Jordan's keenness to deepening cooperation with Iraq across various fields, including healthcare and medicine.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani also welcomed Hawari and the accompanying delegation. Their discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in the medical sector, including the localisation of pharmaceutical industries, collaborative approaches to hospital management and combating illicit drugs, and the exchange of expertise to address diverse challenges.

Sudani reaffirmed that the health sector is among the government's top priorities, highlighting Iraq's experiences in overcoming challenging circumstances, notably during its fight against terrorism.

Hawari noted that his visit to Iraq aimed to strengthen health cooperation between the two nations in various areas, including treatment, training, education and the pharmaceutical industry.

He also highlighted Jordan's recent recognition by the World Tourism Organisation as a regional hub for medical and therapeutic tourism, which showcases the advancements made in Jordan's healthcare sector.

Also on Sunday, Hawari and his Iraqi counterpart Saleh Hasnawi discussed aspects of health cooperation between the two countries.

In a press conference following the meeting, Hawari said that talks went over several issues, where the two sides agreed to speed up procedures for enhancing cooperation to serve the two countries' interests, Petra reported.

Hasnawi stressed his ministry's endeavours to proceed with implementing the Iraqi government priorities that pertain to enhancing cooperation with other countries, including the Kingdom.