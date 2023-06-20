Indian embassy marks International Day of Yoga in Amman

Participants are seen during a live yoga demonstration session organised by the Indian embassy in Amman on Saturday (Photo courtesy of Indian embassy)

AMMAN — The Indian embassy in Amman on Saturday organised a live yoga demonstration session in Abdoun as part of the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 celebrations in Jordan.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015. The idea of an International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27 2014.

Celebrated this year under the theme “Yoga for Harmony and Peace”, the event in Amman witnessed wide participation and brought together members of prominent yoga schools in Jordan, Indian community members, yoga enthusiasts from Jordan and media representatives, according to an embassy statement.

India’s Ambassador to Jordan Anwar Haleem in his address emphasised the significance of yoga in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, stressing that “yoga is a gift of India to the world that has turned into a global phenomenon as a way of life harmonising body, mind and spirit”.

The ambassador elaborated on the remarkable growth of yoga in Jordan over the years with more than 20 yoga institutes flourishing in Amman.

Further, he expressed appreciation for “the love of yoga enthusiasts in Jordan in embracing yoga’s transformative power in their pursuit of wellness”.

The yoga session, led by yoga instructor Manal Suheimat, showcased a diverse range of yoga techniques, common yoga protocol, breathing techniques and postures.