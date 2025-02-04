The Idea Chamber: Cultural hub for youth participation in Amman

Co-founded by Zidane Mitoubssi and Ghiath Eriksousi, The Idea Chamber offers a dynamic space where young people can connect, learn, and contribute meaningfully to society (Photo courtesy of The Idea Chamber)

AMMAN — In the vibrant heart of Jabal Al Weibdeh, two young entrepreneurs are transforming the landscape of youth engagement in Jordan.

Co-founded by Zidane Mitoubssi and Ghiath Eriksousi, The Idea Chamber offers a dynamic space where young people can connect, learn, and contribute meaningfully to society. This innovative hub fosters entrepreneurship, cross-cultural exchange, and provides the resources youth need to thrive.

The concept for The Idea Chamber emerged in 2012 when Mitoubssi and Eriksousi, both university students at the time, realised there was a lack of support and clear pathways for young entrepreneurs.

“We were eager to bring our ideas to life, but quickly found there was no clear way to get started,” said Mitoubssi. This realisation inspired the creation of a community-focused space designed to empower Jordanian youth.

“It is not just about teaching or learning,” said Eriksousi. “We wanted to create a space where young people truly feel they belong."

Launching The Idea Chamber in Amman was not without its challenges. The concept of youth participation, entrepreneurship and cultural exchange is still new to Jordan.

“It was tough at first,” admitted Mitoubssi. “But through consistent community engagement and clear communication of our mission, we have built something that is thriving.”

The Idea Chamber hosts a range of initiatives, from the Global Language Exchange to HerHub, a platform for empowering women. Yet, its central focus remains on fostering a strong, inclusive community and preparing Jordanian youth to take active, leadership roles in society.

At the core of The Idea Chamber are the Humanitarian Hub and the Business Hub, led by Mitoubssi and Eriksousi, respectively. These initiatives aim to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs and humanitarians, equipped to make a meaningful impact on Jordanian society through a cross-cultural approach.

Mitoubssi’s background in the humanitarian sector —particularly his work with Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp— played a pivotal role in shaping the Humanitarian Hub. “The humanitarian sector often operates in isolation,” he explained. “We wanted to create a space where these sectors could unite and collaborate for greater impact.”

Eriksousi, meanwhile, emphasises that one of the most fulfilling aspects of his work in the Business Hub is the personal growth it nurtures within the community.

Noha Zreqat, 32, an entrepreneur focused on sustainable design, has undergone a transformative journey. She started a business focused on creating an organised design and material library for interior designers and architects, combining sustainability with technology. Before joining the community, she had never pitched a business idea and was unsure how to navigate the entrepreneurial world.

“I remember the first time I walked in [The Idea Chamber], curious about pitching ideas,” she recalled. “That day, I shared one—and to my surprise, they loved it!”

This experience prompted her to take part in The Idea Chamber’s Shark Tank competition just one week after joining the community last November, where she secured second place. “That was the moment my entrepreneurial journey truly began,” she said.

The mentorship and networking at The Idea Chamber played a pivotal role in her growth, and through the connections she made, Zreqat was introduced to the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, which provided her with new opportunities.

Eriksousi, reflecting on her path, said, “Watching her transformation was one of my proudest moments.”

Looking ahead, Zreqat aims to scale her business sustainably. “Entrepreneurship is a journey,” she said.

Zreqat’s story is just one example of the impact The Idea Chamber has had on Jordanian youth. Mohammad Almanasreh, 28, highlighted how The Idea Chamber’s cross-cultural environment broadened his perspective.

“The diverse environment pushes us to think outside the box,” he said. “It challenges stereotypes and brings fresh perspectives to solving problems.”

As The Idea Chamber continues to expand, Mitoubssi and Eriksousi remain dedicated to maintaining a space where youth can connect, grow and lead.

“We are just getting started,” Mitoubssi reflected.

And for Eriksousi too, the future is full of promise.

“We are creating something much bigger than ourselves—an initiative that will positively impact Amman and extend beyond,” he said.