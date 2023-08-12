Heatwave grips Jordan, Azraq records 44.8°C

On Sunday, temperatures in Amman are forecast to range between 41°C during the day and 27°C at night, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (File photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) announced on Saturday that Jordan will continue to be affected by a heatwave on Sunday.

It will be very hot in all regions of the country, with occasional dust formation, mainly in the southern and eastern regions of the Kingdom, according to a JMD statement.

Showers are expected in the southwestern parts of the country, the JMD said.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, with hot weather to prevail in most regions of the Kingdom and very hot weather in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba with dusty weather in the Badia region.

Temperatures are expected to drop further on Tuesday, with hot weather prevailing across the Kingdom.

On Sunday, temperatures in Amman are forecast to range between 41°C during the day and 27°C at night, and Aqaba will see a high of 46°C and low of 32°C.

The highest temperature recorded in Jordan on Saturday was 44.8°C in Azraq, according to the JMD.

Meanwhile, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh decided to reduce working hours for waste collectors and field workers for the next three days, due to the heatwave.

Working hours for waste collectors and field workers will be suspended from 11am to 4 pm until Monday.