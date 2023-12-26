Growing preference for private postal services despite higher fees — survey

AMMAN — Despite higher shipping fees, many customers prefer using private postal services for a more reliable and efficient postal experience.

A recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Department of Statistics, showed that a higher percentage of households opting for private courier services over the official postal service, Jordan Post, as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.

The survey, which delves into communication and information technology usage in homes, exposes a preference for private sector companies. Customers who tried using both private companies and the Jordan Postal Office said that despite the fact that private companies charge higher fees, they are more accurate and time efficient.

Many customers also claimed that the public postal service holds shipments without clear reasoning as key factors driving this shift.

The survey revealed that 6.1 per cent of Jordanian households chose private courier services, surpassing the 5.9 per cent who opt for Jordan Post. A geographical analysis showed that the northern regions leading in households dealing with Jordan Post at 9.1 per cent, while the southern region stands out with the highest percentage at 15.1 per cent opting for private sector companies.

Examining the specific services availed by households, the survey disclosed that 46.5 per cent prefer private companies for regular parcel delivery and receipt services, with an additional 36.3 per cent favouring electronic parcel services related to e-commerce.

Moreover, official data from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission presented a notable uptick in inbound electronic commerce parcels to Jordan, soaring over 100 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in the previous year.

Economist Khaled Salameh told The Jordan Times that the surge in e-commerce parcels further amplifies the importance of a streamlined and efficient postal system to accommodate the escalating demands of the e-commerce landscape.

“As Jordanian households increasingly favour private postal services, the challenge for the Jordan Post lies in addressing the concerns raised by consumers. With efficiency and reliability taking centre stage in the evolving postal landscape, the public postal operator may need to adapt swiftly to meet the changing expectations of its clientele,” Salameh added.

A regular user of private courier services, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared a frustrating experience with Jordan Post.

“I ordered a board game that was held for over a month and disposed of by the Jordan Postal Office without clear reasoning. However, the same game ordered through a private shipping company was delivered promptly to my front door,” he told The Jordan Times.

Nadine Nuwwar, who switched from Jordan Post to a private company, because she faced a significant issue with shipped books.

“I shipped books from the states, and when they arrived, the box was ripped, causing some of the books to be damaged. The experience was disappointing, and I decided to switch to a private courier for my shipments despite higher shipping fees,” Nuwwar told The Jordan Times.

Meanwhile, Shatha Mustafa, an online shopping page owner, told The Jordan Times that she uses the Jordan Post for “non-valuable shipments”.

Mustafa suffered with the timing of deliveries through Jordan Post, causing her to lose some clients.

“Timely deliveries are crucial for my business, and the delays with Jordan Post affected my customer satisfaction and loyalty. Private courier services provide more reliable timelines, ensuring my customers receive their orders promptly,” said Mustafa.