Grooving Ambassadors : Global Fellows reflect on Petra’s scientific, cultural legacy

PETRA – Against the backdrop of the ancient Nabatean city, a group of global Eisenhower Fellows reunited in Jordan, exploring Petra’s immense historical and scientific significance.

Coming from diverse fields – science, finance, medicine, technology, and the arts – these international leaders engaged the region’s heritage while reflecting on its broader implications forinnovation, national development, and cultural preservation. Guiding them through their journey was their co-fellow Fares Braizat, Chief Commissioner at the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, who welcomed them after their visit to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, another Nabatean marvel.

The visit also highlighted the power of global networks, as the Eisenhower Fellowship, which selects mid-career professionals for leadership development, fosters lifelong connections among its international members. This reunion in Jordan, marking a decade since their initial six-week programme, was a testament to those lasting ties.

Legacy of scientific innovation

A key revelation for many was Petra’s scientific ingenuity. Several fellows, including Nigerian fintech expert Hakeem Adeniji-Adele, were struck by the level of technological advancement embedded in Nabatean infrastructure. « I was impressed by the scientific precision of the city’s design,” noted Adeniji-Adele who, as a mathematician, saw clear intentionality in the rock-cut architecture and water systems.

Parris Lyew-Ayee, National Science advisor for the Jamaican government and a specialist in data analytics and geospatial mapping, described Petra as a masterclass in ancient engineering. “Innovation is the backbone of economic development,” he told The Jordan Times. Petra’s water management systems, which allowed the city to thrive in an arid environment, left a profound impression on him. “Studying Petra, I see how civilisations thrived by adapting to their environment. These are lessons that still apply today.”

Overlooked history and cultural depth

For others, the historical depth of Jordan as a whole was a striking revelation. Sri Lankan playwriter and theatre director Ruwanthie de Chickera told The Jordan Times : “The deepest impression of Jordan is that I was not aware of this level and depth of history here. Why is it not taught more widely ? Perhaps because of the monopolization of Western-based historical narratives, it overshadows places like this. Every child should learn about civilisations like the Nabateans.”

She highlighted the parallels between Jordan’s history and the struggles faced by smaller nations, “I understand what it means to be a country that powerful nations take an interest in. That influence shapes history in ways we do not always acknowledge.”

Kenyan financial adviser Sumaya Hassan echoed this sentiment, emphasising Petra’s intellectual traditions. “People here are deeply knowledgeable about their history, much like the ancient civilisations that once thrived. It is remarkable how much research was done then, and how much continues today.”

Shared living and global perspectives

Beyond history and science, the Fellows were deeply moved by the cultural and religious harmony they witnessed in Jordan, after visiting Mount Nebo, the Cave of the Seven Sleepers, and Petra.

“Jordan is a lesson to the world,” said Lyew-Ayee. “In a region often defined by conflict, I have not once felt unsafe. I have seen Christians and Muslims sharing a deep sense of unity as custodians of ancient civilisations and holy sites alike. This is what I will remember the most.”

He also reflected on the Eisenhower Fellowship’s role in broadening perspectives. “Many of my co-Fellows in 2014 came from places with complex histories, shaped by trauma and conflict. This fellowship shows you that the world is not only about America and speaking English, and has proved to me the importance of placing ourselves within a global landscape.”

De Chickera reinforced this, emphasising that the programme’s purpose extends beyond bringing people from different countries together, it bridges industries as well. “Artists, scientists, business leaders, we approach a leadership from different perspectives, and while through these exchanges, we learn to respect and understand diverse fields of knowledge,” she said.

Lasting connections and future visions

For Nigerian obstetrician Bosede Afolabi, whose work focuses on maternal health and sickle cell disease, these cross-sector connections enhance problem-solving, particularly in underrepresented fields.

“I have a non-profit organisation to reduce maternal deaths in Nigeria, where the numbers are very high when it comes to maternal mortality,” she explained. “Seeing Petra reminded of how civilisations thrived against all odds. History depends on who tells it, and until you see these places firsthand, it is hard to grasp their significance.”

Despite the challenges facing the region, the Fellows left with a renewed sense of admiration for Jordan and its people. While some noted a quieter tourism scene due to regional instability, they also witnessed a genuine pride in those working to preserve Petra’s legacy. “I see pride in the people here,” said Adeniji-Adele. “The way people open their homes and their hearts is genuine. There is a system in place, a vision for the future, and a real commitment to preserving this heritage.”

Whether through the lens of scientific innovation, cultural preservation, or global kinship, Petra proved to be more than a historical wonder -it was a living lesson, inspiring future generations to build upon its enduring legacy.