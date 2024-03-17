Nuremberg: Delving into Europe’s unique permanent exhibition about Petra

NUREMBERG — The “Naturhistorisches Museum” (Natural History Museum) of Nuremberg holds a permanent exhibition, the only one in Europe, about the Kingdom’s treasure, Petra. The exhibition displays many large and small artefacts that showcase the life of the ancient Nabataeans, during the centuries before and after the birth of Christ.

The modern arrangement consists of a captivating series of pictures portraying the majestic city of Petra in its rugged rocky environment. Within this display, crafted wall charts and sampling boxes serve to elucidate the intricate network of trade that once thrived within the ancient city.

These artefacts provide a vivid depiction of the diverse array of goods exchanges, shedding light on the economic skills of Petra’s inhabitants, the Nabataeans. Furthermore, they highlight the strategic importance of mastering key transport routes, such as the famous Incense Road, which played a pivotal role in safeguarding the prosperity and affluence of Petra’s population.

There is, within the permanent exhibition, a reproduction of a “biclinium”, or dining hall, which can be entered by the museum’s visitors, inviting them to admire the two dining couches in a Nabataean atmosphere. The motifs and colours of the reproduction are based on the original, based on the discoveries made in the studies of ancient pigments.

Since 1970, the museum’s department has been actively engaged in archaeological excavations across Jordan, particularly in the southern region near Petra, in sites like Umm Saisaban and Wadi Sabra. Over the years, the department has played a significant role in these excavations, not only by participating in the field work but also by processing the unearthed findings, restoring the artefacts, ensuring their preservation.

The department takes on the responsibility of curating and supervising exhibitions within the archaeological museum, providing its visitors with immersive experience that showcase Jordan’s rich cultural legacy.