Gov’t maintains kerosene price, bumps gasoline costs for February

AMMAN — The government fuel pricing committee on Tuesday decided to maintain the price of kerosene at JD0.620 per litre for the duration of the month of February, in line with Royal directives.

Many Jordanian households use kerosene during the winter for heating purposes.

The committee also decided that the price of diesel will remain unchanged in February, and will continue to be sold for JD0. 820 per litre. The price of gas cylinders, used for cooking and heating purposes, will remain at JD7 as usual, according to the committee decision.

The prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

The committee, which meets monthly to adjust prices in line with changes in oil prices in the international market, said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for February, highlighting the increase of crude oil and fuel prices in the international market in January.

Using the price formula for pricing unleaded 90-octane gasoline and unleaded 95-octane gasoline, the committee said that both saw an increase of JD0.045 per litre in international markets.

Accordingly, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will increase by JD0.045 in February, selling for JD0. 945 per litre, compared with JD0. 900 in January.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also go up by JD0.045, to be sold for JD1.185 per litre in February, compared with JD1.140 in January, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Also on Tuesday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for February at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), according to Petra.