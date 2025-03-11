Gov't announces affordable land project to address housing demands, boost economy

The government launches a strategic land development project aimed at alleviating housing shortages in high-demand areas while driving economic growth (JT file)

AMMAN—The government has launched a strategic land development project aimed at alleviating housing shortages in high-demand areas while driving economic growth.

Managed by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC), the project will offer state-owned residential plots at discounted rates, complete with essential infrastructure, according to Petra.

The first phase of the initiative will target areas in Zarqa (Betrawi), Karak (Muheih and Qatraneh), and Ma’an (Al-Muhammadiyah), with plans to expand nationwide. Eligible buyers will receive a 50 per cent discount on the land's administrative valuation for up to one dunum, along with extended, interest-free payment plans of up to 10 years.

This initiative is expected to boost homeownership, improve public services, and create jobs by stimulating demand in construction, infrastructure, and related sectors.

Experts anticipate significant ripple effects across multiple economic sectors. “Affordable land development will invigorate the real estate market, attract investment, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in construction,” said economist Waseem Hussein.

Urban planners stress the importance of long-term sustainability. “While the project will help ease housing pressures, careful planning is essential to prevent urban sprawl and ensure that infrastructure can keep up with demand,” said Mahmoud Salah, a land developer and housing expert, in an interview with The Jordan Times.