Global spectacle: Jordan Crown Prince’s wedding with Princess Rajwa mesmerises worldwide audience

AMMAN — Media outlets across the world showed keen interest in the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, covering in detail the profiles of the Royal couple and the guest list that included royalties and dignitaries from multiple nations.

“Dream Wedding”, “Royal wedding captivates the crowds”, “Jordan is celebrating days of festivity” “Royal Wedding of the Year!” are some of the headlines that featured on TV screens, the pages of newspapers, magazines and online media outlets.

The stories focused on the wedding preparations, from the Henna party, the dinner banquet at Madareb Bani Hashem that His Majesty King Abdullah hosted, to Jordanians lining up the streets to celebrate the marriage as the Royal couple were escorted by the Royal Red Motorcade from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace.

Several media houses in the UK, such as the BBC and the Guardian, covered the wedding. “Jordan’s crown prince cements status with glitzy wedding to Saudi architect,” was the Guardian’s headline.

Canada’s CTV News published an article headlined “Jordan's crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in royal wedding packed with stars, symbolism”.

The CTV article noted the impressive international guest list packed with foreign dignitaries, as well as the public’s reception to the ceremony.

“Several kilometres away, a jolt went through a packed ancient Roman theatre as viewers watched the couple seal their vows and exchange rings on a wide screen. After several minutes of stillness, the crowd of some 18,000 people were on their feet, waving flags and shrieking with excitement at one of several viewing parties held across the nation,” the CTV News article said.

US-based Vanity Fair magazine, translated into different languages, published a lengthy article under the title “Rajwa Al Saif, all the looks from the Jordanian Royal wedding: From the bride’s dress to those of the guests (including Kate).”

The US’ People magazine published a story headlined: “Royal Wedding of the Year!”

“Royal wedding bells are ringing in Jordan! Crown Prince Hussein, heir to the throne, married Princess Rajwa in Amman on Thursday. The couple tied the knot after a nine-month engagement in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace — peek inside the regal festivities” the People report said.

Japan’s Asahi TV published a lengthy feature under the title “Jordanian Crown Prince’s Wedding: Royalty from Around the World in Attendance.” It detailed the attendance of Royal families from around the world and celebrations of the marriage.

China’s Xinhua News Agency shared videos with Chinese subtitles and published a story highlighting the wedding under the title “Jordan’s Crown Prince weds Saudi architect in lavish wedding.” The Xinhua report said “Many Jordanians lined up along the streets leading to the Al Husseiniya Palace to celebrate the Royal marriage”, and referred to the Red motorcade and attending dignitaries.

A EuroNews report titled “European royals join Jordan Royal wedding celebrations” said: “Celebrations are in full swing in Jordan as the nation celebrates the wedding of the heir to the country’s throne. International royalty flew in for the event, including senior members of European dynasties, who watched Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah marry Saudi-born Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif at Zahran Palace”.

“This is a feel-good moment for the country,” the EuroNews report added.

In France, La Voix Du Nord published an article titled “Jordan: The wedding of Hussein Bin Abdullah, the Crown Prince, captivates crowds.”

Fireworks, air shows, concerts, and palpable excitement on social media: Jordan is vibrating in a rare festive atmosphere, in anticipation of the wedding on Thursday of Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah, La Voix Du Nord wrote.

Le Parisien published a story titled “Jordan grandly celebrates the marriage of the Crown Prince and a Saudi architect.”

Under the title “Rajwa Alseif, a Radiant Bride on the Arm of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan”, Point De Vue wrote about the wedding, labelling the occasion as a historic event.

In Italy, Il Post published a story detailing the wedding, saying: “This is likely one of the most important royal weddings in the Middle East.”

Italian publication La Republica wrote highlights of the love story “between the prince and the architect”.

“The few hints about the time when their love story unfolded away from the spotlight, i.e., until the public announcement of the engagement, came directly from Prince Hussein himself. During a forum held by the Crown Prince Foundation, he spoke about his relationship with the future Queen of Jordan: ‘I consider myself lucky because it’s not every day that you meet someone like Rajwa’,” La Republica wrote.

In Austria, Kleine Zeitung wrote: “Crown Prince Hussein is marrying his Saudi bride today,” adding that the royal wedding was “celebrated with great fanfare”.

“Fireworks, concerts, and buzz on social media - in Jordan, an event has been causing great excitement for days,” Kleine Zeitung wrote.

Kleine Zeitung also commented on the Royal family’s engagement with the public via the celebrations, “fostering unity among the Jordanian people”.

In Colombia, El Colombiano wrote: “Jordan is celebrating days of festivity on the eve of its heir to the throne’s wedding. Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II, will marry his Saudi fiancée, Rajwa Alseif, on Thursday in a grand royal wedding attended by, among other guests, the monarchs of the region, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander.

In Argentina, La Nacion newspaper published a story headlined: “The lavish wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan, attended by royal houses from around the world.”

In Luxembourg, media outlet Luxemburger Wort shared a story headlined “Crown Prince Hussein and his Rajwa have said ‘yes’.”

“Since Thursday, the world of nobility has one coveted bachelor less: Crown Prince Hussein (28) has exchanged vows with his fiancée, Saudi architect Rajwa Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif (29), at the Zahran Palace in Amman, the capital of Jordan,” Wort media outlet wrote.

In Malaysia, Astroawani.com wrote: “Luxurious Wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan: What You Need to Know”, detailing the attention that the lavish event garnered from around the world.

In Indonesia, Merdeka.com published an article titled: “The Grandeur of the Crown Prince of Jordan’s Wedding, Attended by Kings and Queens from Around the World”.