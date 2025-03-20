You are here
Nasham beat Palestine 3-1, move to 2nd place in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
By JT - Mar 20,2025 - Last updated at Mar 20,2025
AMMAN — The national football team, The Nashama, beat Palestine 3-1, moving again to second place in Group B in FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with 12 points after South Korea.
The Nashama scored the first goal through defender Yazan Al Arab in the 3rd minute, second goal by Abdullah Nasib in the 12th minute and third goal by star player Musa Taamari, at the end of first half.
Thamer Seyam scored the goal for Palestine in the 31st minute.
