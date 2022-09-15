Foreign minister to begin working visit to US Friday

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi is scheduled to begin a working visit to the US on Friday, during which he will sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the strategic partnership between the two governments, which will outline US support to the Kingdom for the next seven years.

Safadi is also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a ministry statement.

US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah in July, announced Washington's intention to sign a new memo with Amman under which the US will provide Jordan with no less than $1.45 billion in annual assistance between 2023 and 2029.

President Biden, in another meeting with His Majesty on the sidelines of the Jeddah Summit, reiterated the US’ full support to Jordan as a main ally to the US and a supporter of peace in the region.

The new MoU reflects the US’ commitment to supporting Jordan and its stability as well as the "strong, long-term" partnership between the two nations, the statement said.

The aid will contribute to supporting the economy, the development process and the Kingdom's economic reform programme.

The new memorandum is significant in that it will provide the largest amount of assistance to Jordan over the longest ever duration, thanks to the seven-decade long strategic partnership between Amman and Washington, read the statement. The new memo will replace a previous one that expires this month.

During his visit to Washington, Safadi will address means to enhance strategic relations between the two countries in regional developments of mutual interest and various issues, mainly those pertaining to taking steps to solve the Palestinian issue and realise a fair peace based on the two-state solution.

The minister is also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion to be organised by the Wilson Centre.