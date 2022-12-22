Firewood demand on the rise alongside fuel prices

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Dec 22,2022 - Last updated at Dec 22,2022

AMMAN — The demand for firewood in Jordan is soaring amid rising fuel prices. However, the increase in demand has been accompanied by an increase in production costs, which are being reflected in the price of firewood, according to suppliers.

Compared to last year, firewood suppliers say there’s a sharp increase in demand, which they “unquestionably” attribute to high fuel prices.

As kerosene and diesel prices, which are now considered an unaffordable commodity product for low-and-middle-income households, continue to increase, the demand for firewood is expected to follow suit.

“Firewood prices have increased between 15 and 20 per cent,” firewood supplier Abdallah Abu Taleb told The Jordan Times.

Abu Taleb added that it actually takes fuel to produce firewood, as

logging, transporting and cutting operations all run on diesel.

“I had to adjust my retail prices, I now sell one tonne of olive firewood for JD180, whereas last year I used to sell it for 155-160,” said Abu Taleb.

“I had to factor the rise in production costs into the price of firewood. Last year, for instance, we used to sell one tonne of olive firewood for JD140. This year, it’s worth JD165-170,” Udai Abu Nour, a firewood retailer, told The Jordan Times.

Abu Nour added that he sells an average of 250 tonnes of firewood annually. However, Abu Nour is expecting this figure to increase this year.

Economist Wajdi Makhamreh told The Jordan Times that firewood is now the heating alternative for low-and-middle income households in the Kingdom.

Makhamreh noted that burning firewood for heating has a “terrible” impact on the environment and has been proven to be very bad for health.

“Firewood has always been perceived as an inexpensive commodity product,” Makhamreh added.

However, according to Abu Taleb, it’s very difficult and expensive to harvest.