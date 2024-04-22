eFAWATEERcom sees 8.8% increase in Q1 transaction value

JoPACC says that the value of transactions carried out through the eFAWATEERcom e-billing system during the first quarter of 2024 reached JD3.13 billion (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The value of transactions carried out through the eFAWATEERcom e-billing system during the first quarter of 2024 reached JD3.13 billion, compared with JD2.88 billion for the same period last year, marking an increase of 8.8 per cent.

The Jordanian Payment and Clearing Company (JoPACC) reported that the number of transactions processed through the system also increased by 4.9 per cent, from 14.83 million in 2023 to 15.55 million in 2024, adding that the user base of the system grew as well, with a total of 4.22 million users, up from 4.1 million in the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Regarding statistics of e-wallets (JoMoPay), the report showed that the number of system users for the January-March period of this year reached 2.25 million users, with males comprising 47.5 per cent and females 52.1 per cent.

The value of transactions carried out through the JoMoPay system reached JD1.124 billion in the first quarter of 2024, executed through 10.82 million transactions, marking an increase of 16.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2023.

The instant payment system, CliQ, also saw growth in its user base, reaching 1.132 million by the end of the first quarter of 2024, where users carried out approximately 14.51 million transactions, amounting to a total value of JD2.216 billion.