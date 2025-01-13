Monetary transactions through 'Cliq' in Jordan total JD12.1b in 2024

The total number of transactions executed through the instant payment system (CliQ) reaches 83.9 million in 2024 (File photo)

AMMAN — The total number of transactions executed through the instant payment system (CliQ) reached 83.9 million in 2024, with a total value of JD12.1 billion, according to data from the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC).

In December 2024, the value of transactions executed through Cliq stood at JD1.33 billion, compared to JD1.18 billion in November, marking an increase of 13.6 per cent, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

As per JoPACC's December report, the total number of CliQ users in Jordan rose to 1.67 million by the end of December, up from 1.63 million in November, representing a 2.3 per cent increase.

In December, 10 million transactions were processed through the instant payment system via banks, compared to 8.99 million in November, reflecting an 11.2 per cent growth.

The report revealed that 8.5 million transactions, accounting for 85.69 per cent of the total, were executed for money transfers, amounting to JD992 million.

Meanwhile, 1.43 million transactions, representing 14.3 per cent, were purchases valued at JD227 million, where the average value of money transfer transactions was JD134.

The report also highlighted that 96.3 per cent of the system's users are Jordanians (1.61 million), while 3.7 per cent are non-Jordanians (61,000 users).

Among users, 62.3 per cent are male (1.04 million), and 34.9 per cent are female (580,000).

A demographic breakdown of users based on age group showed that 6,000 users were below 18 years old, 626,000 users were in the age group of 31–40 years and 289,000 users were between 41 and 50 years old.

The 51–60 age group had 177,000 users, 78,000 users were aged between 61 and 70 years, 20,000 users belonged to the 71–80 age group, and 4,000 users were between 81 and 90 years old.

The statistics underline the growing adoption of the instant payment system in Jordan, with "significant" growth in both transaction volume and user base across various demographics.