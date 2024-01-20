Droidcon World Conference kicks off in Amman

AMMAN — The Droidcon World Conference kicked off in Amman on Friday with the participation of 1,000 students from Jordanian universities, Android applications development experts from local and international institutions, and representatives of Jordanian and Arab media outlets.

On behalf of the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, General Manager of the Digital Skills Association Nabil Fayoumi attended the inauguration ceremony along with Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abdelrazzaq Arabiyat, Droidcon World Conference CEO Greg Fawson and Omnes Media CEO Fahad Dwaib, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fawson reviewed the conference’s history since 2009 and its development as one of the biggest conferences specialising in developing Android applications, with a network comprising over 30,000 participants.

Fayoumi stressed the endeavours of the ministry and the association to cooperate with organisers of the Droidcon World Conference and to take all measures to ensure its success, out of the belief in supporting such technological events.

He added that the conference provides important opportunities for university students and workers in the ICT sector to keep pace with the latest technologies and innovations, noting that the event also contributes to exchanging expertise and providing employment opportunities for the youth in line with the goals of the ministry and association.

Arabiyat said that the conference is envisioned to contribute to the development of the Android community by providing a platform for cooperation and exchanging knowledge, adding that since the beginning of the Android revolution, the JTB decided to utilise technology in promoting Jordan as a must-visit destination.

The first day of the event witnessed organising eight workshops that shed light on significant trends and innovations and challenges facing developers and the ultimate settings to realise the maximum level of reuse.