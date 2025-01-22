JTB named world’s best destination country tourism bureau by luxury times awards 2024

The Jordan Tourism Board achieves a significant international milestone by winning the "World's Best Destination Country Tourism Bureau" award for 2024, presented by the Luxury Times Awards, a prestigious recognition in the international tourism industry (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has achieved a "significant" international milestone by winning the "World's Best Destination Country Tourism Bureau" award for 2024, presented by the Luxury Times Awards, a prestigious recognition in the international tourism industry.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Beijing, China, attended by leaders from the international tourism sector, according to a JTB statement released on Wednesday.

JTB Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat expressed pride in receiving the award, emphasising the board's continuous efforts to position the Kingdom as a premier tourist destination, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Arabiyat highlighted the importance of providing tourists with exceptional experiences while embracing innovation to promote Jordan's diverse attractions.

"The recognition serves as an additional motivation to continue providing outstanding services to our visitors and to boost partnerships with global markets," Arabiyat said.

He added that the award is in line with Jordan's vision to establish itself as a sustainable tourism hub that combines its rich cultural heritage with innovative tourism practices.

Arabiyat highlighted Jordan's "unique appeal" as a destination combining a rich historical heritage and diverse natural attractions.

He attributed this success to JTB's "dynamic" marketing campaigns and commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

The award recognises Jordan's distinction as a destination that offers a blend of adventure, relaxation and culture. Iconic sites such as Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, and the "breathtaking" desert landscapes of Wadi Rum have made Jordan a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide.