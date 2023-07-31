Diesel, unleaded 90-, 95-octane gas to see price bump in August

The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee decided to increase the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for August (Photo by Taija PerryCook)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Monday decided to increase the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for August.

Based on increases in fuel prices in the international market over the last month, the committee decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will increase to JD0.920 per litre in August, compared with JD0.895 in July. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also go up to JD1.165 per litre in August, up from JD1.135 per litre in July.

Diesel will be sold at JD0.715, up from June's JD0.675, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged in August, and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee convenes monthly over price modifications in accordance with international oil fluctuations.

Also on Monday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for August at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.