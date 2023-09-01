Fuel prices increased amidst global rise, kerosene price remains steady

The price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be raised to JD0.960 per litre in September, compared with JD0.920 in August (Photo by Taija PerryCook)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Thursday decided to increase the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for September.

Based on fuel price increases in the international market over the last month, the committee decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be raised to JD0.960 per litre in September, compared with JD0.920 in August. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also go up to JD1.205 per litre in September, up from JD1.165 per litre in August.

Diesel will be sold at JD0.800, up from JD0.715 in August, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged in September, and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders will also remain at JD7 as is customary, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee assembles monthly over price modifications in accordance with international oil fluctuations.

Also on Thursday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for September at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.