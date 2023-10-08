Dementia, 7th leading cause of death in Jordan, prompts push for private insurance coverage 

AMMAN — With over 37,000 dementia patients living in Amman, dementia has emerged as the seventh leading cause of death in the country, according to the Al Oun for Alzheimer’s Patients Care Association.

The alarming statistics have sparked a call for change, particularly the incorporation of coverage for dementia in private insurance. Dementia is already included in public health insurance.

Hamza Nouri, founder of Al Oun for Alzheimer’s Patients Care Association, said: “Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability that could severely interfere with daily life, often exemplified by memory loss.”

However, Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, and is often misunderstood as a natural part of ageing, when in reality it is a serious medical condition, he said.

Nouri lost his 45-year-old aunt to dementia when he was just 11 years old. The experience had fuelled his determination to become the voice of dementia in Jordan.

Nouri added that the Al Oun initiative along with the World Health Organization Jordan office and the Ministry of Health are embarking on a collaborative effort to develop a Global Dementia Action Plan for Jordan.

“This plan aims to raise awareness and create a ‘Dementia Friendly and Awareness’ campaign targeting both the general public and medical professionals,” Nouri added.

The initiative’s vision extended beyond raising awareness. He believed that private health insurance in Jordan should cover dementia care.

“The financial burden on families caring for dementia patients was overwhelming, and insurance coverage would provide much-needed relief,” said Nouri.

Nouri noted that there’s no national registry for Alzheimer’s in Jordan, therefore, the real number of dementia patients is still unknown.

He added that one of their demands is to create a national registry for dementia patients in Jordan.

The association also plans to establish the first dementia day care facility in Jordan, Nouri said.

For Nada Rousan, who is currently caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s, “the emotional and financial toll of caregiving weighed heavily on our family”.

Rousan added that dementia caregivers are “financially, mentally and emotionally exhausted”. “Covering dementia care with insurance would make it much easier for families like mine,” said Rousan.

Naz Abdallah, who is caring for her grandfather with dementia, said: “The financial strain is unbearable, and it’s not just about the money; it’s about ensuring our loved ones receive the best care possible.”

Abdallah said that insurance support would mean he could focus on his well-being instead of being constantly burdened by bills.