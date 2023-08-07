Jordan’s Civil Services Bureau has received 486,118 job applications so far this year, according to a recent study (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan’s Civil Services Bureau (CSB) has received 486,118 job applications so far this year, according to a recent CSB study.

The study, released on Sunday, is titled “Indicators for the Reality of Supply and Demand on Scientific Disciplines in the Civil Service for Holders of College Diplomas and University Degrees”.

According to the study, the CSB receives around 35,000 to 40,000 new applications every year. From the total number of applicants, between 7,000 and 8,000 are hired.

On average, the CSB can only hire 12 per cent of the overall number of graduates every year, the study said.

Around 60,000 to 70,000 Jordanians earn higher and intermediate education degrees per year from institutions both inside and outside the Kingdom.

There are over 73,639 engineers with college diplomas or various university degrees in Jordan, including roughly 51,000 who hold undergraduate degrees in engineering. However, according to the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), Jordan has the highest number of engineers per capita in the world, as one in every 40 Jordanian citizens is an engineer.

There are also around 4,000 doctors in the Kingdom, in addition to 33,000 Jordanians studying medicine at domestic and international institutions, the study added.

There are roughly 1.4 million workers in the local labour market, the study said.

Citing data issued by the Jordanian Department of Statistics (DoS), the study showed that the net employment opportunities created annually ranges between 40,000 and 50,000 jobs.

The net number of jobs created in 2021 reached roughly 58,000, of which 87 per cent are reserved for Jordanians and 13 per cent are open to expatriates, the study stated.

The unemployment rate in Jordan reached around 21.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2023, and 420,053 Jordanians, both men and women, were unemployed, according to the study.

The unemployment rate among holders of university degrees stood at 25.8 per cent during the same time period. Moreover, 54.9 per cent of unemployed persons have high school diplomas or a higher, while 44.7 per cent of unemployed persons hold educational qualifications that are lower than a high school diploma, the study stated.